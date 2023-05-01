Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on May 1, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Devers has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 10 walks and 27 RBI (26 total hits).
- He has a .232/.296/.563 slash line so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (36 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .308/.372/.479 on the year.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Berrios Stats
- Jose Berrios (2-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 21st in WHIP (1.081), and 30th in K/9 (9.4).
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 19
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 14
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|6
|6
|4
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 3
|5.2
|9
|8
|8
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corey Kluber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -312)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Chapman Stats
- Chapman has 38 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .384/.470/.687 so far this year.
- Chapman has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .309/.394/.491 so far this year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Matt Chapman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.