Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .311 with four doubles and two walks.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
- McGuire has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.