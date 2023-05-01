The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .133.

Casas has picked up a hit in nine games this season (36.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in three games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Casas has driven home a run in five games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games.

He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings