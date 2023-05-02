Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .508, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 40th in slugging.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
