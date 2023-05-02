The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .508, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 40th in slugging.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings