Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has nine doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .404.
  • Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (4-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
