The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .259.
  • Turner has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In eight games this year (26.7%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (4-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.