Yusei Kikuchi takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.

The Red Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-140). The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -140 +115 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 30 chances.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 6-7 11-4 5-9 9-9 7-4

