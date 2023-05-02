When the Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) and Boston Red Sox (16-14) meet at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 2, Yusei Kikuchi will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 9-3 record (winning 75% of their games).

Toronto has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

