Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on May 2, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 38 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .311/.373/.508 on the year.
- Verdugo has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (27 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .235/.302/.557 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Kikuchi Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 15
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|1
|at Angels
|Apr. 9
|4.1
|9
|6
|6
|6
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 4
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Houck's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .344/.379/.552 slash line so far this year.
- Bichette will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Chapman Stats
- Matt Chapman has 39 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .379/.467/.670 so far this season.
- Chapman takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.