Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder -- hitting .208 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .196.
- Refsnyder has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In six games this year (33.3%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.