Rob Refsnyder -- hitting .208 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .196.
  • Refsnyder has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In six games this year (33.3%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.