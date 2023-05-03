Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with two doubles in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Blue Jays
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .905, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .524 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with two homers during his last games.
- In 80.6% of his games this season (25 of 31), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (41.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 13 games this year (41.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (67.7%), including five games with multiple runs (16.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.