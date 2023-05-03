The Boston Celtics are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)

76ers (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (217)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 16-15-1 ATS record Boston racks up as an 8-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been shining on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

This season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).

