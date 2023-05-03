The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The over/under is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 216.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 62 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 12.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 54 65.9% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Six of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).
  • Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
76ers 48-34 2-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.