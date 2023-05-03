The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The over/under is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 216.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 62 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 12.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 54 65.9% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

Six of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 76ers 48-34 2-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

