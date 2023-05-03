The Boston Celtics (57-25) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

The 76ers will look for another victory over the Celtics after a 119-115 win in their matchup on Monday. James Harden's team-high 45 points led the 76ers to the victory. Jayson Tatum had 39 points for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Chest Contusion 11.5 3.1 6.3

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 118 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.1 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston hits 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 217

