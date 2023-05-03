On Wednesday, Connor Wong (batting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .290 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Wong has driven home a run in five games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games.

In nine games this season (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings