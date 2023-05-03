Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has collected 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .317/.381/.524 so far this season.

Verdugo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 27 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI.

He's slashing .227/.293/.538 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Manoah Stats

Alek Manoah (1-1) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Manoah has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 78th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th.

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 7 4 at Yankees Apr. 22 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 vs. Rays Apr. 16 4.2 9 7 7 5 4 vs. Tigers Apr. 11 4.1 4 3 3 3 5 at Royals Apr. 5 7.0 1 0 0 5 4

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has five doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 21 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .339/.382/.543 so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 2-for-6 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .374/.460/.654 so far this season.

Chapman has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with six doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

