Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- hitting .417 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 4 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .400 with 10 doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 13 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Duran has driven in a run in seven games this year (43.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
