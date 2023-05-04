Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .273 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.9% of his 32 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Turner has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this season (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|15 (78.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Gausman (2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.33), 17th in WHIP (1.009), and fourth in K/9 (12.6) among qualifying pitchers.
