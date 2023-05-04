Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, May 4 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Blue Jays
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 28 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .226 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 140th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (29.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has had an RBI in 15 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.33), 17th in WHIP (1.009), and fourth in K/9 (12.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.