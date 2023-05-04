Danny Jansen and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the final of a four-game series, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 118 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fourth in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .270 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 184.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .343 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.339 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In three starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of four innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Bryce Elder 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Kyle Wright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.