How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Danny Jansen and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the final of a four-game series, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Fueled by 118 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fourth in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .270 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 184.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .343 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.
- Boston averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.339 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- In three starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of four innings per appearance.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Bryce Elder
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Wright
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.