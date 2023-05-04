On Thursday, Reese McGuire (.269 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has four doubles and two walks while batting .327.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
