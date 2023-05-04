On Thursday, Triston Casas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .157 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), Casas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has driven home a run in six games this year (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings