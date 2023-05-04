How to Watch the Warriors vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 35-14 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Warriors record only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Golden State has a 35-15 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Los Angeles has put together a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Lakers put up only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors score 119.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.
- Golden State is ceding 111.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (122.5).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Warriors have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 17.1 treys per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.2 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Lakers are averaging fewer points at home (117 per game) than away (117.3). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).
- At home, Los Angeles concedes 113.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 119.4.
- This season the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
