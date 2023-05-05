The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

These teams rack up 233.1 points per game between them, 18.6 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5 Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4

