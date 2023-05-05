How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play in the second round, with Game 3 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have played better at home this season, averaging 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
