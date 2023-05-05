The Boston Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -1.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 points.

Boston has an average total of 229.4 in its games this year, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Boston has won 48 of its 68 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Celtics have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics put up seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 38-36 43-39 76ers 48-34 15-11 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

