Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently has just one player listed, as the Celtics prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Celtics bested the 76ers 121-87 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the win for the Celtics, while Tobias Harris scored 16 points in the loss for the 76ers.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Blake Griffin PF Out Back 4.1 3.8 1.5

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 120.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.5 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 214

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.