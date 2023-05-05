Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown tallied 25 points, four assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 121-87 win against the 76ers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 24.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA 34.5 37 33.4 PR 30.5 33.5 29.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.6 makes per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

