The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, will play at 7:30 PM on Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon, in his most recent game (May 3 win against the 76ers) posted 23 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we break down Brogdon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA 21.5 22.8 24.7 PR 18.5 19.1 21 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.