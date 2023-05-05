Malcolm Brogdon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 5
The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, will play at 7:30 PM on Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Brogdon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|14.9
|17.0
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|4.0
|Assists
|3.5
|3.7
|3.7
|PRA
|21.5
|22.8
|24.7
|PR
|18.5
|19.1
|21
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|2.1
Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.
- Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per contest.
- The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/3/2023
|24
|23
|6
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|34
|20
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4/4/2023
|28
|18
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|21
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|35
|19
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|24
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
