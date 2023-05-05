Friday's game features the Boston Red Sox (19-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 5.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Chris Sale (2-2, 6.75 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (50%) in those contests.

Boston has a mark of 5-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (195 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule