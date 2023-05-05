Red Sox vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Friday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
The favored Phillies have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +140. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-165
|+140
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 5-2.
- When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Boston's past four games has been 9.4, a stretch during which the Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over every time.
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Boston's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 33 chances.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-7
|6-7
|11-4
|8-9
|11-9
|8-4
