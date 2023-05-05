Nicholas Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) and Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (19-14) will match up in the series opener on Friday, May 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The contest will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-155). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (3-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (2-2, 6.75 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Phillies have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won five of seven games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

