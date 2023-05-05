The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 3 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets beat the Suns 97-87 on Monday. Nikola Jokic's team-leading 39 points led the Nuggets to the victory. Devin Booker had 35 points for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns Season Insights

The Suns average 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 112.5 points, it is 34-10.

The Suns have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 114.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.8 points more than the 113.6 they've scored this year.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns rank 17th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Nuggets are tallying 113.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 115.8.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 225

