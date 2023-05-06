Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Phillies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Phillies Odds
|Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .268.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 25 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Wong has an RBI in five of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Falter (0-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.