After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .406 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%) Duran has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.