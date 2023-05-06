Red Sox vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (20-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.
The Phillies will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-5) against the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (1-4).
Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.9 runs per game (200 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Corey Kluber vs José Berríos
|May 2
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Tanner Houck vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 3
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Alek Manoah
|May 4
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Brayan Bello vs Kevin Gausman
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
|May 9
|@ Braves
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Max Fried
|May 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Steven Matz
