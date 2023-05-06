Saturday, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 6 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .224 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
  • In nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), Refsnyder has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).
  • He has scored in seven of 19 games so far this season.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
