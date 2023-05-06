After the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Wyndham Clark is atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to place a bet on Wyndham Clark at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Clark has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 18 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in four of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Clark has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Clark has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average five times.

Clark will look to make the cut for the 15th time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 28 -6 278 0 24 1 6 $3.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Clark finished 43rd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Clark finished 43rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Clark has played i the last year (7,328 yards) is 210 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark finished in the 56th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 36 holes.

Clark was better than 43% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Clark recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Clark carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Clark had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last outing, Clark carded a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Clark ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Clark fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Clark Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Clark's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.