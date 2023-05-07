Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 7
The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|9.8
|7.9
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|7.1
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.2
|PRA
|--
|19
|18.2
|PR
|14.5
|16
|15
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.9
Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers
- Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per game.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Al Horford vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|5/3/2023
|24
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/1/2023
|30
|11
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4/4/2023
|35
|11
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|32
|15
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|23
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.