Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer during his last games.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 79.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.2% of those games.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 64.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
