Player props are listed for Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (-149) 1.5 (-133)

Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

White has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-118)

The 33.1 points Embiid scores per game are 5.6 more than his prop total on Sunday.

Embiid averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).

Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Embiid has hit one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-110) 5.5 (-133) 8.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

James Harden has recorded 21 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

Harden has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).

Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

