The Boston Celtics (57-25) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 4 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Celtics will look for another victory over the 76ers after a 114-102 win in their matchup on Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to the win with a team-leading 27 points. Joel Embiid notched 30 points in the 76ers' loss.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Blake Griffin PF Questionable Back 4.1 3.8 1.5

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

The Celtics' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 119.7 points per contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 214.5

