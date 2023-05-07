Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .257.
  • Arroyo has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (18.5%).
  • He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25.9% of his games this season, Arroyo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.