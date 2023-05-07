Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .268 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in five games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (20.0%).
- In 10 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Walker (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
