The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. The Devils are favored, with -135 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Hurricanes, who have +115 moneyline odds.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (52-22-8 overall) have a 14-8-22 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-4 record (good for 42 points).

The 15 times this season the Devils ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-13-1 (three points).

New Jersey has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-7-1 record).

The Devils have scored more than two goals 63 times, and are 50-7-6 in those games (to register 106 points).

In the 45 games when New Jersey has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 32-11-2 to register 66 points.

When it has outshot opponents, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 18-9-2 to register 38 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 15-9-24 in contests that have required OT this season.

Carolina has earned 54 points (24-7-6) in its 37 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

When Carolina has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 60 games, earning 105 points from those contests.

Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 42 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to register 17 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

