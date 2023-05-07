The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will be in action at 3:30 PM on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 5, Brown produced 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 114-102 win against the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brown's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 35.1 PR 29.5 33.5 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

Brown is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

