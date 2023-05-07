Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will take the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Taijuan Walker, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

Boston ranks third in the majors with a .455 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .273 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 207 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.329 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Houck has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Max Fried 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Houck Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.