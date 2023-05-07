Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Phillies on May 7, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Devers has put up 35 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashing .255/.316/.562 so far this year.
- Devers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has collected 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .316/.393/.519 on the year.
- Verdugo brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Taijuan Walker Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Walker Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Walker has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|3.1
|8
|8
|8
|6
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 9
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|5
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has recorded 35 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .278/.345/.405 so far this season.
- Bohm heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three walks and four RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
