As they ready for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8 at FTX Arena.

The Heat will try for another victory over the Knicks following a 105-86 win in their matchup on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-leading 28 points. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points in the Knicks' loss.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have been scoring 116.9 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in the league defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Knicks are putting up 103.7 points per contest, 12.3 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208

