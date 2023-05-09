Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (213)
- The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the 76ers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 record of the Sixers.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 48.6% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (100%).
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the 76ers have recorded (13-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- So far this season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from beyond the arc (38% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.